Catholic priest accused of murdering Mityana landlord granted bail

Rev Fr Lawrence Muduse, a catholic priest attached to Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese who is implicated in the murder of a landlord in Mityana Municipality, has been granted bail.

Fr Muduse had spent 18 days on remand at Luzira Prison. His co-accused; John Kulumba Senior, John Kulumba Junior, Jane Nankabirwa Kulumba, Ibrahim Muyingo, Robert Ssenyange and Fred Kayongo were however denied bail and sent back to prison.

According to Ms Rose Atweki Mityana, a clerk attached to Mityana Grade One Court, Fr Muduse was given bail on Monday after satisfying the court that his diabetic condition cannot be handled by Luzira prison authorities.

“Fr Muduse through his lawyers petitioned Mubende High Court which granted him bail. His co-accused can also do the same if they have genuine reasons,” Ms Atweki said.

Fr Muduse is particularly accused of financing assailants who murdered Muhammad Kamada Kimbugwe.

Mr Abraham Luwalira, the chairperson of Bibanja Holders Association wondered why Fr Muduse was secretly and discriminatively granted bail.

”We are all equal before the law, how come the priest was granted bail yet his co-accused, some of whom are older and physically weaker than him are still in jail?” he wondered.