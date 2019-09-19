Ethics ministry want a policy to regulate Nyege Nyege

MPs have asked the ministry of ethics and integrity to present a policy paper on how best to regulate Nyege Nyege music festival.

The legislators also pledged to support the ministry after Alex Okello, the ministry permanent secretary expressed concern about what takes place at the event.

He said the ministry wants MPs backing in upholding values in the country. He pointed out Nyege Nyege as a big morality issue that the ministry is grappling with.

“At Nyege Nyege, you see those people dancing during the day, but when it comes to night time, they start having open sex. They do rotten things,” he said. His comments come just weeks after the recent festival which attracted thousands from East Africa and beyond.

On the eve of this year’s festival, the state minister for ethics, Fr Simon Lokodo issued regulations to follow, key among them prohibition of sexual activity. However, a couple of videos and photos that went viral purported to be from the fiesta, depicted sexual activity.

Ethics and integrity ministry permanent secretary Alex Okello (right) leading a delegation while appearing before Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

Nyege Nyege was momentarily banned in 2018 by the state minister for ethics, Fr Simon Lokodo but was later allowed to go on under the ministry’s keen watch.

“The moral decadence of this country is at the border of hell,” Mbarara Municipality MP Michael Tusiime said.

He decried the permissiveness among young people today who have surpassed that kind of control.

“This issue of Nyege Nyege is a consequence of a certain group almost beyond control. You have heard people abuse the president. It is unbecoming,” Tusiime said.

MPs said they were waiting to act on any proposition the ministry would bring to them for endorsement and financial backing.

“The ministry should be innovative. The problem is enormous. You should come up with something creative if you are going to be supported financially. Nobody will fail to support you,” said Okin PP Ojara, Chua county West MP.

“The ministry should put it in black and white, highlighting issues that cause moral decay,” said Pentagon Kamusiime, Butemba County MP.

Kamusiime asked for the ethics ministry to widen scrutiny and regulation to pastors and the kind of gospel they spread.