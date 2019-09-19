FDC proposes a ban on ferrying supporters to polling stations

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has proposed a ban on candidates ferrying voters to polling stations during elections.

The proposals were made when FDC presented its views on electoral reforms before parliament’s Legal Affairs committee on Wednesday.

Mafabi noted that such a ban would reduce voters’ bribery on the voting day.

FDC also called for a ban on incumbents making campaign declarations and promises based on government programmes.

Both FDC and NRM are in support of a proposal that requires party members intending to run as independents to seek a discharge from their party 12 months before elections.

“You intend to be NRM. You go there, elections are done very well, you lose, so you go independent. You intended to stand from day one, why don’t you determine in advance?” Mafabi queried.

FDC also wants parties to be given powers to withdraw a candidate from the race even after that candidate has been nominated by the Electoral Commission.

Mafabi noted that there are programmes which are meant to be delivered by government and not members of parliament.

He noted that it is very unfair for a government to allow politicians to keep on making promisee which cannot be fulfilled.