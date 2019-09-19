Gov’t to regulate student internship programs

According to a draft Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) that seeks to inform the Workplace-based Learning Policy in the country, “models that are based on intensive periods of training in the workplace, such as internship and apprenticeship often offer young people the possibility to stay with the employer on completion of these programs or reduce the time it takes to find the first job.”

The RIA report indicates that, in a rather competitive labour market today, the experience gained through Workplace-based Learning opens doors to positive early employment. To enhance the benefits that learners accrue from WBL models, The Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development (MoGLSD) through the Green Jobs Program has embarked on countrywide consultations on how best Government can regulate internship and apprenticeship to the learner’s benefit.

The consultations started in Gulu district with an interface between the ministry officials and District Labor Officers and District Education Officers for an input to the RIA that will inform compilation of a Workplace-based Learning Policy in the country. The Assistant Commissioner for Employment Services, Milton Turyasiima said the gender ministry is working with the Ministry of Education to roll out certification for students that have undergone internship and apprenticeship.

“The WBL policy means imparting skills but within the workplace which explains the role of the Ministry of Education here because certification is their preserve. So many people are acquiring skills through informal means but after acquiring them, can they be certified so that they are compared with somebody who has acquired formal education? “Said Turyasiima. This comes at the time Government is proposing a National Youth Service Bill to establish a National Youth Service Scheme that will make paramilitary training compulsory for youths below 30 years.

The service scheme would teach sexual reproductive health, anti-corruption and patriotism and award certificates at completion. If passed, the proposed Bill would replace an earlier National Graduate Service Bill, 2016 that wants higher institution graduates to undertake voluntary service for one year in disparate sectors as a gateway to formal employment.

If the WBL policy is effectively implemented, the national annual labour productivity is expected to increase from the current $1400 (about Sh5m) per worker to $2000 (Sh7m) per worker in 2023. The RIA report also assumes that the proportion of the population with specialization in any field is expected to increase from 6% in 2017 to 10% in 2023.

Despite Uganda’s economy experiencing strong GDP growth, averaging 7% annually in the past decade, it hasn’t created jobs for the youth, for instance, a study done by the African Development Bank in 2015 said youth unemployment stands at 83%, the highest in Africa.

Official Government records estimate that more than 40,000 youths graduate from Ugandan Universities each year but the job market can only absorb 8,000. Multiple studies point at lack of skills as the problem.

The International Labor Organization says training institutions continue to churn out graduates with skills that don’t match the market demand. Enoch Mutambi, the Skills Employment and Employability Specialist under the Green Jobs Program, said formal apprenticeships collapsed in the 1990s with the only available apprenticeships being informal and explained that the Workplace-based policy will address this gap. “These are people who learn on the jobs, they acquire skills on the job.

The internship is a good example of Work-based Learning Policy. Can we have a policy that regulates, that puts into order and gives guidelines regarding Work-based learning,” Mutambi explained. District Labour Officers [DLOs] welcomed the move to streamline Work-based learning, saying it will help job seekers in acquiring requisite skills in a structured form.

The Uganda National Apprenticeship Framework was approved by Cabinet in 2018, with the Ministry of Gender charged with its implementation. Ends…