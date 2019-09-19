Kayihura sanction a sign from the USA to Museveni and his government officials

Presidential advisor on media issues, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said that the sanctioning of former Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura is not only a dent to the general’s name but places President Museveni and his government on a ‘weighing scale’

“It is not Kayihura on the weighing scale. It is the government and President Museveni on the weighing scale. If 10 girls get pregnant in a school at once, is it them on weighing scale or the school and its administration?” Mirundi reasoned.

Mirundi however, claimed that Kayihura’s response revealed that he had been keeping the property in the United States.

“Kayihura overreacted, if I don’t have money in America and they say it has been taken why would I be crying. The moment you bend to scratch a toe; you are recognizing a jigger.”

The US government with the State Secretary’s department imposed sanctions on Kale Kayihura and banned him and his family from travel to the United States for allegedly engaging in corruption and gross violation of human rights.

However, in a statement later, Kayihura claimed that he held no property or accounts in the USA, and neither did his family members. He also claimed that he had been working under the supervision of the USA security arm- FBI.

However, Mirundi claims that the USA’s intention was not directly at Kayiura, but was to serve as an example to those above him. He says that the USA’s actions are similar to the local saying: “Tell the ones below, so the ones above hear loudly.”

The former Presidential Press Secretary insists the sanctions will not be enough to produce the intended outcomes in scaring away Kayihura’s seniors, who include his former boss, Museveni.

“God created the human brain very differently. Even if women die while giving birth, others will keep getting pregnant. Even if you get an HIV/Aids infected woman and place her at the door of a brothel, people will continue coming to book in.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has told Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to explain the repercussions of the sanctions the United States imposed on former police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura together with his family.

This comes after some legislators raised a matter of concern on the continued silence of government since the US issued strong sanctions against Kayihura.

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye tasked the government to explain the repercussions of the U.S sanctions on the former Inspector general of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura and on our relationship with Washington.