Police arrests two suspects with explosives

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the two suspects, Michael Masereka, 27, and Fred Gabi, 25, were arrested by joint security forces in the Albertine region following an intelligence-led operation.

“The task team recovered 22 pieces of electronic detonators, 90 sacks of ammonium nitrate each containing two kgs, a two kg sack of explosive wires, 54 boxes of emulsion explosives, four pieces of emulsion explosives, and two unsealed boxes of electronic detonators each containing 100 pieces,” Enanga said.

The two suspects, Enanga said work with the China Chongqing International Construction Company (CICO), a Chinese construction and engineering company and subsidiary of Chongqing Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Group Co. Ltd. (CFTEC), which is currently working on the Hima-Buliisa road in Western Uganda.

Police says investigations will rotate around why the suspects were moving with explosives that are ordinarily used by the Chinese company to blast hardcore stones.

“The Joint Security forces in the Albertine Region conducted an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of dangerous explosives. The suspects include Michael Masereka, and Gabi Fred who were both working in the blasting section of CICO, a company constructing the Hima-Buliisa road,” Enanga said.

Enanga added: “The investigators are now looking into the background of the two suspects to help determine their motive, and also carry out a further audit of the stores, to establish what safeguards were being put in place to guard against theft of dangerous explosives.

The explosives are used by CICO for blasting rocks for construction materials. But they also have a potential of causing collateral damage, if used dangerously against human beings.”