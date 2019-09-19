Rober killed after getaway motorcycle runs out of fuel in Kulambiro

the incident happened at around 4 am on Thursday morning when a group of three robbers tried to break into the house of one of the locals.

“When she heard them, she made an alarm that the LC one chairman and other locals gathered in a bid to intervene,” Komugisha said.

It is said that locals mounted roadblocks all over the entire village in a bid to arrest the thugs who were using a motorcycle.

Lady luck was not on their side and they ended up being arrested by locals who had given chase.

“Their motorcycle ran out of fuel and we were able to arrest two of them whereas the third one escaped unhurt,” Komugisha said.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident happened in Kulambiro when two thugs first attacked the offices for the National Organisation for People Living with Hepatitis B at on Wednesday night.

“They robbed three laptops and other valuables from the organization offices and later stuffed them in a sack that they tied on their motorcycle before going to affect another robbery at a nearby home,

He confirmed that locals mobilized themselves after an alarm was made and during the chase, the motorcycle of the robbers ran out of fuel.

According to the police mouthpiece, the remaining robber is nursing injuries at Mulago hospital, whereas the laptops and other valuables that had been stolen were also recovered.

“We also recovered break-in equipment that had been used by the robbers.”