Suspected offertory thief shot dead at Rubaga Cathedral

A security guard at Rubaga Cathedral has shot dead a man who was allegedly trying to steal offertory from the Church building on Thursday morning.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango identified the man as William Otuke.

Otuke was reportedly part of a gang of machete-wielding men who raided the Cathedral at about 3 am on Thursday with the intention of stealing various valuables including offertory.

According to Mr Onyango, a guard who is attached to Securex Security Company released several bullets that killed Otuke, after realising that some strangers were trying to enter the church building.

Otuke’s accomplices escaped.

He said the guard has since recorded a statement about the incident at Old Kampala Police Station detailing what transpired.

Otuke’s body was taken to the City Mortuary.

Historical images and statutes that tell the history of Catholicism in Uganda are kept in the Cathedral that was built by the congregation of White fathers in 1914.