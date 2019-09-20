FROM A SMALL BAR TO A 5 STAR HOTEL” MC KATS SHOWS OFF AFTER LANDING PEARL OF AFRICA DEAL

Kats signed off the contracts for the new partnership with Pearl of Africa hotel and hits back at Fame Lounge calling it a small bar. “The God I serve will take me from a small bar to a 5 Star Hotel. It’s the story of my life. God Above.” Kats wrote.

