Man who went missing in Ntinda found dead in Entebbe

Akena who commonly known on social networks as Symon Kenny went missing last Saturday night. It is reported that he was last seen in areas of Ntinda and Kisasi.

According to a statement from Kampala Metropolitan Police, Akena’s body was found at the shores of Lake Victoria in Kitubulu-Katabi.

“On September 18, at Katabi Police Station, information was received from Barrak Isma, the Defence Secretary, Katabi Kitubulu that there was a body of an unidentified man at Kitubulu at the sores of Lake Victoria,” the statement reads in part.

Police says that the scene was visited by Homicide and crime scene officers before the body was taken to Mulago Hospital Mortuary, where it was identified by Jackie Tusiime, a sister to Akena.

“Jackie Tusiime came to Entebbe Police Station and gave information that the deceased was her brother by the names of Akena Simon Odur, aged 34 years, a resident of Mukono, whose body was identified at Mulago City Mortuary.”

Police say they will investigate a possible murder and appeal to everyone with any information to pass it in confidence to the nearest police.

Akena in one of his last post on social media, elaborated about the effects of watching over a ‘suicidal’ person.

“Watching over a suicidal person teaches you to be patient, and to accept that there are some things you can’t steer no matter how hard you want. You have to remind yourself that it’s really about them, not you or the other people in their lives that (seemingly) care about them. Sometimes, you can say just enough to dissuade someone, to give them hope and embolden them to face the cruelties in their life. To provide support where you can, and give them reason to “stick around”