Missing Mukono man found dead in Entebbe

Simon Odur Akena 34, who went missing on Saturday has been found dead on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Odur, a resident of Mukono disappeared at around Ntinda, a Kampala suburb and a case of disappearance were recorded at Mukono Police Station.

The Defense Secretary for Katabi – Kitubulu, Mr Isma Barrak, on Thursday reported a case at Katabi Police Station of an unidentified body that had been found at the shores of Lake Victoria in Kitubulu, Katabi Town Council.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said that the homicide and scene of crime officers visited the scene and took the body to Mulago Hospital for post-mortem.

“Later, one Jackie Tusiime came to Entebbe Police Station and gave information that the deceased was her brother. She had identified the body from Mulago City Mortuary,” he said.

Odur is the 24th person to be found dead in Entebbe and Wakiso District in a period of one year.