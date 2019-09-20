Patient lives in danger as the doctor’s strike not halted in Zimbabwe

Fifty-three-year-old Susan Tembo, a cervical cancer patient, hopes the strike ends soon.

“I was looking forward to being treated today,” she said. “But I do not know when this missing Dr Peter will be found so that they resume working and they attend to me. I am in pain. The abduction of Peter and the doctors’ strike is really making me feel the pain more. I am now struggling to walk.”

Colleagues of Magombeyi, acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, say their leader’s push for action on Sept. 3 is what led security forces abduct him.

Tawanda Zvakada of the doctors association says health workers feel for the patients, but they can’t call off the strike.

“We do not draw pleasure from [patients suffering],” he said. “It actually pains us because those patients might actually be one of us here. Might be our relative. But, it’s unfortunate that our employer has put us in a corner. And it really, really hurts us.

Health Minister Obediah Moyo says the government played no role in the disappearance of the outspoken Magombeyi.

He also says army doctors and nurses are being deployed to hospitals during the strike.

Earlier this week, the doctors petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure that Magombeyi returns safely.