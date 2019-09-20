Shock as student commits suicide over a failed love affair

Shock engulfed residents of Barpama Village, Awungo Parish, Iceme Sub-county in Oyam District on Wednesday morning after a 24-year-old man committed suicide over a failed love affair.

Reagan Opito, a Senior Three student of Aboke High School in Kole District decided to take his own life after allegedly being ‘disappointed in love’.

The deceased reportedly left a suicidal note indicating that he decided to end his life because his “longtime girlfriend” had terminated their relationship.

His mother, Ms Lillian Odongo, had gone to check on her son, who had slept in a grass-thatched hut, a few metres from the main house little did she know he was no more. She reportedly called out his name several times in vain as there was no response.



This promoted her to seek for help from the neighbours who broke the door, only to find Opito’s body hanging on a rope tied to a construction poll.

The deceased’s uncle, Mr Denis Ego, confirmed on Thursday that Opito decided to take his life after a bitter split with his girlfriend, a student of Senior Two at the same school.



“My nephew was angered after his girlfriend whom he had promised to marry allegedly telephoned him saying she would not marry him. Opito later sent her a text message threatening to end his life,” Mr Ego said.

According to Opito’s uncle, the two have been in a relationship since 2017 and he (Opito) had been contributing towards his girlfriend’s tuition.



The Oyam District police commander, Mr Victor Kule Ssasi, says investigations into the matter have already kicked off.



“They told me the deceased locked himself in the house and committed suicide because his girlfriend had rejected him. Police went to the scene and recovered a suicidal note which he left behind,” he said on phone on Thursday.



Mr Joel Okello, the headteacher of Aboke High School, confirmed that Opito was one of their students but had not yet reported to the school for the third term which commenced on Monday.



“He was a bright student. I believe if he was already with us, we would have been in a position to detect the mood swing and counsel him,” Mr Okello said.



He advised parents to always monitor their children closely when they are at home for holidays to avoid such unfortunate incidents as such.