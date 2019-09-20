State objects Mumbere’s bid to travel to Kasese

The State has objected to an application in which Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere is seeking orders to relax his bail terms.

The Senior State Attorney Ms Marion BenBella contended that the Kingdom palace in Muyenga cell, Nyakabugo 11 ward, Central Division is still a protected crime scene where the applicant (King Mumbere) is not allowed and it is partly the reason why his deceased mother could not be buried there.

Ms Marion presented the affidavit of the detective superintendent of police attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Johnson Monday opposing the King’s application. `

Mr Monday stated that the inquires in the cases the King is facing were completed and was committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court on June 22, 2017, and the respondent (state) is ready and awaits the court registry to fix a hearing date.

“The applicant is the King of the Rwenzururu Kingdom which is located in the prohibited districts. He still wields considerable influence over his subjects most of whom are witnesses and once his bail condition is reviewed before trial, there are high chances of him interfering with prosecution witnesses,” Mr Monday stated.

He added: “I got intelligence information which I verily believe that some of the applicant’s subjects who had fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned, re-organised, trained and are ready to attack and defend their king.”