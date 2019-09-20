Ugandan Asians fear expulsion as MPs dig into assets mess

A section of Ugandans of Asian origin has expressed fear that the current Parliament probe into the management and status of properties that were left behind in 1972 is likely to result in a second expulsion.

This is because it is “targeting individuals” instead of handling the real problem with expropriated properties.

The members of the Association of Expropriated Properties Owners’ Limited, who are being probed by a select task force of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) say it is only President Museveni who can save the image of the country by stopping what they call “rewriting Amin’s history”.

“The way the Cosase is handling this matter based on a whistleblower shows that we the people managing expropriated properties are not safe. We fear that whoever is making allegations against us before Parliament wants to see Asians expelled again even when we are well known as Ugandans,” Mr Mohammad Allibhai, the association chairperson, said.

Mr Allibhai and other members of the association told Daily Exclusives yesterday, that Cosase should look at properties that were never repossessed but are in hands of individuals, as per the Expropriated Properties Act, 1982, instead of reverting to government.

“In other words, we say that there are the government officials who have mismanaged the custodian board and those who have influenced the allocation of properties already repossessed, that should be investigated. The President should look into this and guide Parliament,” Mr Minex Karia from Property Services Ltd, one of the companies managing repossessed properties, said.