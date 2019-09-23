Bobi Wine praises Mayinja for delivering a strong message to Museveni

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi is commonly known as Bobi Wine has praised singer turned politician Ronald Mayinja for sending a strong message to President Museveni during Catherine Kusasira’s concert.

“Thank you, brother, for being courageous and selfless. Just continue on this path- history will be kind to you,” he noted.

His remarks came shortly after Ronald Mayinja sang a song titled “Bizeemu” in the presence of President Museveni during the concert that took place last week at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

The song accuses the NRM government of perpetrating human rights violations against the people of Uganda in a similar fashion like the past regimes.

At the concert, Museveni disagreed with Ronald Mayinja and cautioned artistes against misusing their talents. He implored them to use their talents to promote peace in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi commended Ronald Mayinja for using the opportunity he got wisely by sending the message to President Museveni.

He noted that in a situation when some of the artistes used the concert as an opportunity to massage the dictator and make personal requests for assistance, Mayinja used the opportunity to call out the dictator in his face.

“Even if those intolerant cowards cut your performance short because they could not stand the truth, the message was delivered loud and clear. I salute you sir” he wrote.

“In a time when so many people have chosen to remain silent in the face of so much injustice; in a time when many artists have chosen to play it safe; in a time when many Ugandans are putting their careers, safety and comfort ahead of their nation’s redemption, we must celebrate those who have chosen courage over fear; good over evil,”he added.