Museveni lashes at Ronald Mayinja for using music to “spread lies”

The song accuses the NRM government of perpetrating human rights violations against the people of Uganda in a similar fashion like the past regimes.

However, even before Mayinja’s performance, the concert had already taken on political undertones given Kusasira’s open support for the regime.

While addressing the revellers President Museveni cautioned musicians against misusing their talent to spread lies.

He urged them to use their God-given talent to promote peace in the country.

His remarks came shortly after listening and watching Ronald Mayinja performing his song “Bizzeemu” on stage which did not please the president.

“I disagree with one of the singers [Mayinja] who was saying “Bizeemu”, as if to say that this NRM government is committing crimes against its people,” the president noted.

Museveni noted that some artistes sing songs which distort facts.

“I advise the artistes to use their talents in ways that do not sow divisions based on lies. The government of Uganda is working against all the threats and crimes against Uganda and her people,” he noted.

He said when they went to bush the then government killed its population noting that today it is murderers killing people which is different according to him.

He, however, expressed his happiness upon seeing revellers enjoying the music show peacefully without interruption.

He further said that he is always happy to see Ugandans having a good time in a peaceful environment.

“This is what we have reaped from peaceful governance of NRM. NRM has brought for the peace that you are enjoying today in Uganda,” he said.

He added: “I congratulate you singers and artistes for taking the advantage and enjoying the peace we have in the country and developing your talents. If you are in a country like Somalia, you cannot have this,” he said.