No uneducated Muslims in leadership positions

The mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje has said that Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) will not allow leaders who are not educated to lead fellow Muslims in this generation.

He said this generation of Muslims needs leaders who are competent, educated and well acquainted with facts.

He re-emphasised that Uganda Muslim Supreme Council is strictly considering education levels in all elective positions and leadership in its structures to ease service delivery.

He made the remarks while officiating the swearing-in ceremony of Sheikh Juma Mawejje Kabanda as the West Buganda Regional Kadhi over the weekend in Masaka.

“If you want to serve in any UMSC structure, you must be educated. No more windows for uneducated people. We will not accept anyone who is not educated and competent to take up leadership,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude towards Muslims in Masaka for their turn up and urged them to always support UMSC programmes.

He said the big turn of the Muslims at the inauguration ceremony was a sign which shows that Muslims have started giving support to all the UMSC programmes.

He said with the introduction of the regional set up, they will reap big with such kind of support and love that was exhibited during the function.

The minister of state minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza, delivered President Museveni’s message which included a donation of a car to the regional Kadhi.

Museveni said that the car will help the newly elected Kadhi to easily carry out his duties.