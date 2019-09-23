Seven die in Kyankwanzi car crash

At least seven people have been confirmed dead and six others injured in a motor accident along Kampala-Hoima highway.

Police said the accident occurred at around 4 am near Beatrice International Secondary School, about 400 metres from Karajji- Masodde Trading Centre when the driver of a tipper Registration Number UAZ 812H lost control and it veered off the road overturning several times into a trench.

Some of the deceased have been identified as Hakim Lubega, 27, Eriab Mubangizi, 32 and a one Mubiru.



The Kyankwanzi District police commander, Mr John Mwawule, said they are yet to get particulars of the other victims since they did not have any identification documents at the time of the accident.

“The information we have gathered so far indicate that all the victims were coming from Nansana in Wakiso District heading to Ntwetwe Town in Kyankwanzi District to buy cassava. The driver was speeding and he lost control of the truck and swerved off the road,” he said.

Mr Mwawule said the six victims who are yet to be identified are admitted to Kiboga Hospital in critical condition.

One of the survivors receiving treatment at Kiboga Hospital on September 23, 2019