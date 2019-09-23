Three commit suicide in Kigezi in four days

Three people have committed suicide by hanging in Kigezi Region within a space of four days. The latest victim is Hebert Banyenzaki, a resident of Ntungamo village in Karorwa parish in Bukinda Sub County Rukiga District.

His lifeless body was found hanging on a rope inside his house around 2:20 pm on Sunday afternoon. The deceased’s wife, Allen Kyampeire, says Banyenzaki woke up normally but they were shocked to find his body hanging on a rope inside the house in the afternoon.

According to Kyampeire, the deceased took his own life when all family members were away attending prayers at Ryabirengye Church of Uganda.

Denis Turyatemba, the Bukinda Sub County Youth Councillor, says Banyenzaki could have ended his life through suicide out of disparity after testing HIV positive.

Turtyatembe says Banyenzaki had earlier said that he deserves to die because he is tired of taking Antiretroviral Drugs (ARVs).

On Saturday, 60-year-old, Samuel Bangirana, a resident of Rutooma village in Nyabikoni ward in Central Division in Kabale Municipality was also found hanging inside his house.

His son Innocent Kajungu says Bangirana told them on Saturday morning that he felt like dying but they didn’t take it seriously since he was known for making jokes.

He, however, says they were shocked to find him hanging inside the houses after using a mosquito net to take his own life.

“I was later on shocked when I was called and informed of my father’s death,” he said.

Bangirana reportedly had a history of mental breakdown and had about three months before the incident been discharged from Kabale psychiatric.

The Kigezi region police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate said detectives visited the scene with a police surgeon before the case was registered as suicide SD 25/21/09/2019 at Kabale police station.

On Friday, the body of John Asiimwe, a resident of Bijeje Village in Kamiro parish in Muko Sub County in Rubanda District was also found hanging on a tree in Kishanje village in Nyakabungo ward in Rubanda town council.