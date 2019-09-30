Man confesses to raping, killing 10-year-old girl

A man surrendered to Police in Kabarole District over the weekend in connection to raping and killing a 10-year-old girl.

Mr Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori West Region Police Spokesperson, said David Agondeze, a resident of Ngombe village in Busoro Sub County in Kabarole reported himself to police on Saturday, claiming he was behind the heinous acts.

According to Ms Tumushabe, the 26-year-old came out of his hideout after his village mates threatened to kill him on suspicion that he was behind the minor’s death.

The minor is said to have left home around 3 pm on Wednesday to fetch water from a nearby stream but didn’t return. This prompted her grandfather to seek help from residents to search for her granddaughter.

The search went on throughout the night until the minor’s body was recovered by residents from a swamp on Thursday morning.

The swamp is about 300 meters from the stream where the girl had gone to fetch water.