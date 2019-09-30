Museveni speaks out on just concluded Hoima

President Yoweri Museveni has spoken out on the just concluded Hoima and Kaabong districts by-elections for the Women representatives in parliament, saying that the opposition, regardless of what they do, cannot kill the enduring love the population of Uganda have for the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On Thursday, both Hoima and Kaabong districts voted their women representatives in parliament where NRM emerged victoriously.

In Hoima, NRM’s Harriet Businge garnered 33,301 votes against Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Asinasi Nyakato’s 28,789 votes. The election was conducted at 266 polling stations.

The overall results were announced by Hoima Electoral District returning officer Douglas Matsiko early Friday, who declared Businge the newly-elected district Woman representative to Parliament.

However, those in the opposition camp contested the results and vowed to challenge the outcome in the courts of law.

fThe seat fell vacant in July after MP Tophace Kaahwa Byagira opted to represent the newly-created Kikuube District.