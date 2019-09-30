NEMA approves firms to manage city faecal waste

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has given licences to six companies to collect and transport faecal sludge from the city to the treatment plant.

The companies are Sheer Care Cleaning Services (U) Ltd, Frempa Cleaning Services, Dream Solutions Ltd, Kyambadde Abas Enterprises, Shadil Enterprises and General Techniques and Engineering Ltd.

This is the first time Nema is issuing operational licences to companies to collect and transport waste from sewers to the faecal treatment plant. Previously, companies were operating informally. The one-year renewable contracts were signed on September 10, by Dr Tom Okurut, Nema’s chairman of the technical committee on the licensing of pollution, who is also the executive director.

According to the contracts, copies of which Daily Exclusives has seen, the selected companies shall only use approved vehicles which must be in good condition with containers designed and maintained to contain hazardous waste. This is aimed at controlling littering, spillage, discharge or the emission of noxious smells from the waste.

The waste must only be transported to a waste management facility that is authorised or licensed by Nema to handle hazardous waste.

Kampala City has only two waste treatment plants and these are in Bugolobi and Lubigi.

The contracts further state that in case a discharge or spill of hazardous waste occurs during transportation, the transporter shall immediately take appropriate action to protect human health and the environment.

However, Nema can revoke the licence of any company in case any of the terms and conditions are breached.

The Nema’s spokesperson, Ms Naome Karekaho, yesterday said the approved companies met the requirements. The requirements, among others, include having vehicles which are fitted with equipment to carry and discharge waste to the treatment plant.

She further noted that the licensed companies are audited to ascertain whether the waste they pick from the source tallies with what is discharged at the treatment plant.

“Before a company is licensed, we first evaluate its capacity in terms of the equipment it has to execute the job. We don’t want instances where hazardous waste is discharged everywhere. That’s why we are so strict when it comes to licensing,” she said.

However, she did not offer details of companies whose applications were rejected for lack of requisite standards.