Over 100 families to be relocated to Bulambuli settlement

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister have revealed that 140 more families will be relocated to Bulambuli settlement.

The revelation was made by the permanent secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu after visiting the Bulambuli resettlement project where 140 houses are under construction for people who have been affected by landslides in the Elgon region.

The visit came after the meteorological department recently warned that the Elgon region will be among the regions that will receive heavy rains raising chances of landslides occurring in this area again.

Two recent landslides in Bulambuli and Manafwa districts caused the death of one person and destroyed gardens which prompted the officials from the OPM to pay a visit to the resettlement area to monitor the ongoing the works of construction for the victims of the landslide.

According to Kintu, they expect 140 families to be relocated to the settlement area by the end of October this year.

“A good number of people have moved to the area. They are either sharing with relatives or they are in spaces we arranged for them and everything will be okay next month. All the 140 houses by next month will be ready,” she said.

Kintu further revealed that they intend to provide 500 acres of land to families that will be moved into this settlement area for agriculture.

“The preparations are ongoing. We have cleared the land and we are now ploughing that land and by the end of October, we shall have allocated plots for them that will be used for cultivation,” she said.

She added that schools and health centres have been constructed within the settlement area.