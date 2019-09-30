Security guard shoots NWSC employee dead at Kyambogo Hostel

Police in Kampala is investigating an incident where a private security guard shot dead a man at Kabojja Hostel, a residence for Kyambogo University students.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at about 6:00 am on Sunday.

Kiiza Alkanglo Alali a security guard attached to Millennium Company shot and killed a 27-year-old man identified as Doribert Atwesigye, who is said to be an employee of National Water and Sewerage Cooperation (NWSC), after a heated argument.

“Upon further inquiry it was discovered that the victim had come to visit his girlfriend who is a third-year student at Kyambogo University, staying at Kabojja Hostel found in Banda,” Police says.

The victim was picked and taken to Iran Uganda Medical Center in critical condition and was later announced dead. The suspect was arrested and his gun no. SR UG PSO 12085000-03817 was recovered with one live bullet.