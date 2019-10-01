Former UPC Vice President Joseph Bossa dies in the Netherlands

Former UPC Vice President Joseph Bossa has died.

Bossa is also husband to the Hon. Lady Justice Solome Balungi Bossa of the International Criminal Court.

According to Solomon Muyita, the Judiciary spokesperson, Bossa died in The Hague, Netherlands.

Muyita says the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Bossa assumed the UPC party presidency when Dr Olara Otunnu bowed out on May 26th, 2016 to pave way for elections, which led to protracted court battles. This saw the party splitting in two rival factions allied to Akena and Bossa.

In April 2019, the UPC party leadership under Jimmy Akena ejected the deceased on grounds that he was holding out as the Party President and instituting a suit against Orient Bank in the name of UPC without authorization by the party cabinet.