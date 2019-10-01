I Was Tortured to Death

In May this year, Martha Kay’s nude photos flooded the internet.

She went into hiding to reflect about the incident and plot for her comeback.

She recently returned to the social scene, ready to take on the world.

When she was asked about who released her nude photos, she said she had been in touch with the person behind her woes.

“This person kept on telling me that he would torture me psychologically until I die but I thank God that I was strong enough to survive. I took this as a lesson that there is more to life than problems. I wish my fellow girls would also learn from it,” she said during an interview.

Martha Kay is currently starring in TV series Kyaddala, It’s real.