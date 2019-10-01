Mc Kats Regrets Breaking Up With Fille

Troubled Mc Kats says he regrets breaking up with the “Squeeze” singer, Fille Mutoni.

Mc Kats says he is giving his relationship with Fille a second chance after accepting that it was his mistakes which led to their break up.

Through his social media platforms, the self-proclaimed King of the mic confessed that his mistakes were out of Fille’s control and he can no longer blame her for his own mistakes.

“Even with all the dirt caused by management, with all life messes, you have sincerely loved and supported Fille music,” his post read.