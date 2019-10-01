Nabbanja replaces Wapakabulo as UNOC CEO

The board of the Uganda National Oil Company has appointed Proscovia Nabbanja as the Chief Executive Officer, replacing Josephine Wapakabulo who resigned unceremoniously from the company.

According to a statement from the Board chairman Emmanuel Katongole, Nabbanja is tasked with ensuring UNOC becomes a profitable company that brings value to its shareholders.

“One of her immediate tasks is to implement the company’s five-year strategic plan,” Katongole states.

“We are confident about Proscovia’s abilities, and UNOC has got a solid foundation to continue in a seamless manner,” Katongole said during a staff event later

In a message following her appointment, Nabbanja said UNOC will ensure that every business venture they engage in maximizes return for shareholders and contributes to enhancing the participation of Ugandans in the sector.

“I look forward to continuing working with all our valued stakeholders and business partners to grow our business and fast track oil production in the areas under development as we aim at opening new ventures in exploration.”

Nabbanja, a Geologist with 19 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry has been the Chief Operating Officer – Upstream at UNOC for the last 3 years.