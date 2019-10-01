Nakaayi Wins 800m Gold in IAAF World Championships

Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi last evening won gold in the women’s 800-meter final at the 2019 IAAF World Championships on-going at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Nakaayi posted 1:58.04 breaking the national record. The duo from USA Raeyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson finished second and third respectively.

Winnie Nanyondo came in fourth place in a time of 1:59.18.

“God is good. Winning a women’s gold medal in this race is very good news for us. We still have more medals to come,” Dominic Otuchet, President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) told URN.

On Tuesday Uganda’s other runners Boniface Abel Sikowo, Albert Chemutai and Benjamin Kiplagat will compete in the heats of the 3000m steeplechase.

Uganda has fielded 22 athletes in the Championship including medal hopefuls Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.