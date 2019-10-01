Suspected sponsor of Nagirinya murder held

Police have arrested a man suspected to be the sponsor who funded the murder of Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Police declined to reveal the identity of the suspect but said he was arrested on Sunday in Kampala.

By yesterday, the suspect was still being taken to different places in Rubaga Division for a search.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala yesterday that the suspect was revealed by four other suspects now on remand.

He said the suspects told police during interrogation that the arrested man is the one who paid them to kill Nagirinya and her driver.

“We want to corroborate his story with the facts we have on the file. We will be able to know whether he was working for another person or not,” Mr Enanga said.

Police declined to reveal details of the suspect, saying the matter was sensitive.