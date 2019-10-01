Uganda airlines cut flight time to Burundi

At 4:30 pm, amid cheers, an epic Kirundi dance and a water salute, Uganda Airlines Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft touched down at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport in Burundi, on Monday.

The 40-Minute direct flight from Uganda to Burundi was the first of its kind, bringing to an end, years of 8 hour-long flights to Uganda through other countries.

“I was here a few weeks ago and getting here was not that easy, because there was no direct connection from Entebbe to Bujumbura. My journey then took almost 8 hours, but that is now history,” Uganda Airline’s board Chairperson, Conwell Muleya, said at the launch of the aircraft in Burundi.

Bujumbura becomes Uganda Airlines fifth destination after Nairobi, Juba, Mogadishu and Dar-es-Salaam, which commenced a month ago.

Works and Transport State Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, who led the delegation to Bujumbura said the new route would increase Uganda’s footprint in Africa.

“We are proud and excited to add Bujumbura to our network and to offer both passenger and cargo services. This new route will play a vital role in the expansion of trade, tourism and investment between Uganda and Burundi,” he said upon arrival in Bujumbura.