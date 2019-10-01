Winnie Nwagi wants out Swangz Avenue

For the past few months, musician Winnie Nwagi has been on a rampage. She has been involved in one scandal after the other.

Last week, she beat up her housemaid a one Scovia for drinking from her water bottle.

The singer is doing all she can to have her contract with Swangz Avenue cancelled, according to a close pal.

According to her contract, Winnie Nwagi can demand compensation if she is fired over misconduct not related to her music.

She is tired of being a second priority at the industrial based record label.

“Winnie wants to leave the label but they won’t let her. She is trying to frustrate them so that she can trap them into compensating her after she is fired for misconduct not related to her music,” close pal.

Meanwhile, Winnie Nwagi might be convicted and sent to jail for assault if found guilty of beating up her housemaid.