Alex Bakunda finally delivers relief aid

The Isingiro South legislator, Alex Bakunda, has succumbed to pressure over the supply of the relief aid delivered to his office by the office of the prime minister.

The MP had been accused of “confiscating” rice comprising 600 bags of 50 kgs each that was meant to benefit vulnerable families.

The rice was yesterday delivered to the 12 sub-counties of Isingiro south amidst arguments that some sub-counties were given 5 bags less the 50 they were meant to get.

While some leaders claimed the distribution was a sham, others maintained the relief distribution was simply affected by self-seekers and politics.

Earlier during the weekend, a group of residents demanding the relief be distributed attacked the area Bakunda accusing him of having misused the relief.

Bakunda said allegations against him were meant to tarnish and ruin his political career.