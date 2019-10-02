CID officer arrested for failing to close a clinic that removed woman’s uterus

The Moroto district CID officer arrested on Tuesday afternoon by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit has been identified as ASP Wamatele Judith.

Judith Wamatele was detained for failure to close down Moroto Medical Diagnostics Clinic where a woman’s uterus was allegedly removed without her consent by one medical officer known as Dr Phillip Kakungulu.

The Anti-Corruption Unit is also investigating several cases of such nature and theft of drugs from Moroto referral hospital by the same person were reported, not much was done.