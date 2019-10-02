Cyclists invade hospital, kill a patient

Security officials in Ntungamo District were on Tuesday afternoon left in shock by an incident where a man they had taken to Itojo Hospital after rescuing him from a mob of angry cyclists was again picked from the casualty ward and killed in the hospital compound.

The cyclists were on a revenge mission following various murders and theft of motorcycles in the district that has seen five of their colleagues killed in a space of just one month.

On Sunday morning, the body of a cyclist identified as Denis Mwijukye was recovered by cyclists and police at Nyamisha village, Kahunga ward, Western division of Ntungamo municipality after he had been called from the stage where he works by unknown people.

The cyclists suspected Mwijukye’s brother-in-law Medard Ayebazibwe and his uncle as the ones behind the murder of their colleague, they then started to hunt for the duo.

Ayebazibwe was waylaid in Ntungamo town where he was allegedly hiding following the incident.

The Police quickly intervened and dispersed the cyclists before they would kill him.

Ayebazibwe was then taken to the Itojo hospital casualty ward for treatment but luck was not on his side as the place where he was taken to seek refuge is where his life was snuffed.