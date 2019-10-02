Earthly god Owobusobozi Bisaka’s son laid to rest, left 22 orphans

Thousands of mourners today turned up for the burial of the late son to owobusobozi Bisaka and a renowned local musician in Bunyoro Omukwenda Biijabyonka aka Biija Kyetale

Omukwenda Biijabyonka passed away on Monday in Kampala after battling sickness for sometime and he has been buried in his ancestral home in Kapyemi Cell in Muhorro town council, Kagadi district

Owobusobozi Bisaka thereafter prayed for healing amongst the followers

Martha Asiimwe, the chief mourner from the office of the presindent, delivered the condolence message of the president Yoweri Museveni, in which he contributed 10 million shillings to facilitate the burial arrangements.

President Musevini in his message sympathized with the faith believers for losing a beloved one hailing Owobusobozi Bisaka for maintaining unity and supporting NRM government.

Different leaders led by the LC5 chairperson Kagadi Steven Byaruhanga Mfashingabo, Peter Amara of Kibale district, RDC Kagadi district Lilian Ruteraho and several people have described the late as a great and talented person.

Late Biija Kyentale who has died in his early 40s gained fame for his Runyoro vocals when he released a string of hit songs that include Ekyana Kyentale, Ganyira, Turajjaguzanga mwaka hamwaka and with his latest song Gwadenga among others.

The deceased has left behind 22 children, a widow whom he has been staying with but during the burial ceremony more 11 women surfaced claiming to be widows.