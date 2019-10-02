Fake Doctor Arrested in Kenya After Performing 8 Successful Surgeries

Ronald Melly, the fake doctor from Nandi County, performed eight successful operations at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital before he was transferred to head Meteitei Sub-County Hospital, a report shows.

The details, which sparked a public outcry, were contained in a report prepared by Health ministry officials in the county and was tabled in the assembly before the House went on recess last Thursday.

County health chief officer Edward Serem submitted the report, which included the names of patients who underwent operations performed by the fake medic. The report indicated that of the nine patients Mr Melly attended to, only one died between June 5 and July 14 this year. “During surgeries he and a group of other doctors carried out, the patient who was then expectant died because she was on ‘stage’ four of the complication but they managed to save the baby,” said Dr Serem. Nandi Governor Cleophas Lagat, speaking for the first time about the matter, said the county only received doctors seconded from the national government. “I have never seen the fake doctor and the public should not blame the county government since doctors are employed by the parent ministry. I’ve directed that health staff working in the county be vetted,” said Dr Lagat on Saturday. The assembly directed vetting of all staff. TRAIN MELLY But the health committee, chaired by Norbert Maiyo, called on the government to train Mr Melly and allow him to continue working. And for the first time since the news broke, Mr Melly’s family has spoken out. The family spoke as the fake doctor returned to his rural home in Tinderet, where villagers who seemed not to understand the matter, accorded him a heroic welcome on Saturday. His uncle Daniel Tuwei said since his release by a Nairobi court on Friday the family had not held a meeting with him to discuss his recent tribulations. “The young man went to Tinderet Boys Secondary School, where he obtained a mean grade of C- and went to Nairobi city to look for a job,” said Mr Tuwei.

The school has also confirmed Mr Melly scored C- in the 2008 examination and was yet to collect his results. His family said they thought he worked in a general office but not as a doctor since he never went for medical training. “Since he looks committed to becoming doctor, let the government sponsor him to train as a medical doctor or clinical officer,” said Mr Tuwei. CARRY OUT AN AUDIT But Tinderet MCA Kirui Chepkwony said the fake doctor said many residents were unaware of the bad publicity the “doctor” had exposed the community to. Dr Lagat admitted that he was equally shocked that the man had been conducting operations and demanding over Sh25,000 for illegal surgeries on several patients some of whom had died. He promised that stern action wouldl be taken against those involved. Following the shocking revelations about Mr Melly’s exploits, the Nandi County Assembly has directed the county government to carry out an audit of all 800 health staff in the county and table a report within 60 days. “When the county government and the county Public Service Board finish vetting all the medical staff, the top county officials who are implicated in the hiring and posting of the fake doctor will be forced to resign since the quack messed up with patients’ lives,” said Josephat Tarbei. Mr Tarbei said the assembly was shocked by revelations that the fake medic performed eight successful surgeries and called on the Director of Criminal Investigations to do a thorough probe. In his submission, Dr Serem told the assembly’s health committee that none of the workers at the county hospital engaged in dubious activities, saying they discharged their duties professionally during the time he worked at the two hospitals.