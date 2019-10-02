I was duped by MP on Jinja land

The Minister of Lands, Betty Amongi on Tuesday told the land commission of inquiry that she was tricked by Jinja West MP into allocating 12 acres of land to an investor to build a shopping mall in Jinja District.

Ms Amongi made the revelation while explaining why she wrote a letter to the Speaker Jinja Municipal Council, Mr Moses Buzitu to consider giving land to Mr Thummar Mangalal Patel.

“The impression I was given was that the matter to allocate the land to the investor had come from State House,” she told the commission.

Ms Amongi also told the commission that there were other politicians from Jinja who the MP said was in support of giving land to the investor. She, however, declined to name them.

The minister could not explain whether the same MP had lied to State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite to write a letter to her.

She said that because of the backing from Anite and the Jinja MP, she wrote the letter to the Jinja council even when she had not met the said investor.