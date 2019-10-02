Minster of Security wants MPs to apologise for invading safe houses

The minister for Security, Gen Elly Tumwine, has said the Human Rights Committee of parliament investigating torture in safe houses should apologise to the nation for visiting safe houses and people’s homes without authority from the security circles.

She said: “I am a member of parliament, honourable members and I felt hurt when you ashamed the institution of parliament for knocking at peoples gates thinking that its a safe house. I want them to apologise for shaming parliament”.

Last month, the committee of Human Rights led by Jennifer Nantume Egunyu visited a number of safe houses to ascertain the gravity of torture but to their surprise, they were bounced by security guards.

Speaking at Parliament today Tumwine said the only safe house open to the public is the one at Kyengera but the rest, he refused to disclose their location.