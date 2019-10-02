Museveni directs Police to stop arresting citizens for idle and disorderly

President Yoweri Museveni has directed that no person should be arrested for the crime of being “idle and disorderly” and ordered for all those that were already arrested for the same to be released with immediate effect.

According to a letter from the Inspector General of Police to all Police directors and regional police commanders that have been accessed by this website, all officers have been asked to comply with this directive.

“H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda has directed that no person should be arrested for the crime of” idle and disorderly.” The president has also directed that all those already arrested for this crime be released immediately and prosecution discontinued,” the letter reads in part.

Museveni also called for the release of all people arrested by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement personnel in Kampala and are in prison for failure to pay the Ugshs 1 million fine. He said that these should be released but warned not to sell merchandise on pavements again.