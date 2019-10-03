Bobi Wine dropped on most influential Young Africans

Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been dropped from the 100 most influential Young Africans in favor of fellow artiste, Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo and two other Ugandans.

Bobi Wine made the list last year, which also featured Liverpool stars Mohammad Salah and Sadio Mane. However, while the other two have made this year’s list, the singer has not made the cut for the 2019 list of influential young Africans.

Instead, Ugandans; Eddy Kenzo, BBC journalist Nancy Kacungira as well as Sports pundit and journalist Usher Komugisha have salvaged positions for the pearl.

According to the organisers, Kenzo’s award was given based on his contribution to the African music industry following his release of his 2014 single, “Sitya Loss” and an accompanying viral video that featured the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Nancy Kacungira is acknowledged as a multi-award-winning BBC journalist with more than 10 years of media experience in East Africa.

“As a speaker and moderator, Nancy has presented on some of the world’s biggest platforms including TedX, the World Economic Forum, and a Presidential Debate. She holds a Master’s degree in International Communications from the University of Leeds.”

“Also an entrepreneur, Nancy co-founded the Blu Flamingo digital agency, which now operates in four African countries. One of her biggest commitments is towards championing diversity, balance, and nuance in narratives about Africa.”