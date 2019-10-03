Fight breaks out in DP Masaka meeting

Democratic Party (DP) supporters in Masaka on Wednesday exchanged blows and kicks as the party officials convened a meeting to rejuvenate its lower structures in the area.

Trouble began in the morning hours when youth allied to DP Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde attempted to block Masaka Municipality legislator, Mathias Mpuuga’s group from entering the meeting venue, Masaka Social Centre.

The meeting was organised under the auspices of DP bloc, a coalition of parties and other political groups working together to dislodge President Museveni from power in 2021.

In the ensuing melee, some party members sustained injuries. The situation calmed down when police intervened and the meeting went on in the afternoon uninterrupted.

Dr Abed Bwanika, the People’s Development Party (PDP) president, who directly participated in organising the meeting, described the scuffles as regrettable and urged members iron out their differences for the good of the party.

“DP is bigger than all of us and fighting each other won’t deliver the desired victory we want in 2021,” he said.