Herdsman killed in phone explosion

A phone explosion has claimed the life of a herdsman in Kiruhura district.

Godrin Mwebesa, a resident of Rugaga cell in Kayonza parish of Kikastsi Sub County met his death on Tuesday evening.

Ezra Bifabusha, an eye witness says Mwebesa was viewing himself through a side mirror of a motorcycle belonging to a one Arthur Mali when the phone exploded and killed him.

It is suspected that the deceased’s phone exploded after coming in contact with the hot engine of the motorcycle.

Samson Kasasiira, the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, says they are still investigating the incident.

He advised residents to always take great caution when handling devices like phones to avoid such disasters.