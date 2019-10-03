Kyambogo University guild president impeached over bad leadership

Kyambogo University’s Guild President, Jonathan Tundulu has been impeached by university administration

Tundulu who campaigned on the People Power ticket defeated 12 other candidates to become Kyambogo’s guild earlier this year, obtaining 2789 votes while his closest rival Atto Sebbi Juma tallied at 2634 votes.

Now the latest from the Banda based university indicate that Tundulu’s cabinet has impeached him after months of complaining about his poor leadership skills.

In an exercise held Wednesday evening among the 88 cabinet members of the Kyambogo guild, 74 members voted in favour of the impeachment, 4 votes against it while 10 abstained from the whole process.

The vote of no confidence was was spearhead by a one Ninsiima Helnic who served as the Vice Guild President before Tundulu dropped her and the whole 88 member cabinet although this directive was later reversed by the University management saying that he (Tundulu) didn’t take the appropriate measures.

Tundulu’s reign that commenced in March this year has been matted with a number of strikes and his cabinet has consequently complained about his decision-making process.

The cabinet also accused Tundulu of being selfish.

Kyambogo University’s student affairs will now be handled by a caretaker government that will be overseen by the Dean of Students until they vote another guild president or pass a referendum where Tundulu has to get about two-thirds of the majority votes if he is to keep his position at the guild.