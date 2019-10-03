Link bus rolls off the road

Just in…. about 60 passangers that were traveling with Link Bus from Bwera in Kasese headed to Kampala today morning , have been involved in an accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus rolled off the road several times about 22 kilometers to mityana. Some passengers said the driver had earlier on asked to rest but his plea was not heeded to by the owners of Link bus.

“The driver slept off and lost control of the bus” one of the passengers said. They said that the driver was instead ordered to drive least he loses his job.

