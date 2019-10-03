NEMA in a dubious deal with Chinese encroaching on River Katonga

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has remained tight-lipped on the details and their actions with a Chinese investor who has been red-flagged for deliberately encroaching on River Katonga.

The Authority is in the spotlight after Masaka LC 5 Jude Mbabali blew the lid off a strange activity by the Chinese contractor, who was dumping soil to cover a section of River Katonga known as a Ramsar site.

Mbabaali with pictorial evidence explained that he had found the entire stretch filled with soil and the river catchment area completely closed.

“I have been shocked this morning while driving to Kampala to see a section of this river near the bridge at Kayabwe filled up with earth to reclaim land for the construction of a factory. This is not in my district and therefore I have no jurisdiction but I felt concerned, stopped, walked around to see exactly what is going on. When I asked the policemen I found guarding the site whether they are the ones responsible for this, they answered back that it is a Chinese company and that for them they were just hired to guard the site,” Mbabali narrated.

The Masaka District chairman also contacted officials from NEMA but they initially denied knowledge of the activity until social media mounted pressure, prompting them Authority to release a statement.