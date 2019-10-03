Reasons behind Kyambogo University guild president impeachment

People Power Kyambogo University Guild President Jonathan Tundulu has on Wednesday, October 2 been impeached.

Mr. Tundulu’s impeachment stems from what his cabinet termed as lack of leadership skills and mismanaging the institution.

At least 74 people voted in favour of the impeachment, only four voted our against while 10 abstained from the process.

The ‘House’ voted to forcefully remove Mr. Tundulu from office on Wednesday afternoon after he dropped his vice president Ninsiima Helnic who spearheaded the impeachment process.

A source noted that Mr. Tundulu is accused of lack of leadership skills, mismanagement, selfish interest and very poor personal decisions which cabinet said have greatly degraded and severely damaged the relationship between the university management, the student leadership and the students’ body

Last week, Tundulu sacked the entire executive and accused them of failure to provide accountabilities, a directive that was later reversed by University management.

Tundulu, a People Power supporter who has been Kyambogo guild president since March this year, was due to leave power next year.

His tenure has been marred with unjustified strikes and multiple charges of graft that have undermined the image and legitimacy of the People Power.

The chaotic crisis in past days in Kyambogo has further angered his cabinet ministers who became increasingly impatient with his dictatorial and selfish procedures.

Tundulu won a bitterly fought election in March to become the Guild Presidecy

His impeachment means that Kyambogo will have a caretaker government headed by the Dean of Students.

According to the Guild Constitution, an election should be held after 28 days of the impeachment of the sitting president.

However, a source says, Tundulu will push for a referendum to see him get at least 2/3rds of majority votes from the students fraternity to maintain his position.