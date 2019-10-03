Teachers and doctors to get a salary raise

In one of the biggest pay increments in recent times, President Museveni has given a significant salary boost for science lecturers, doctors and other scientists.

In a September 30 letter addressed to Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng and copied to Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa and others, the President directed that the salaries for scientists be moved to the “desired levels”.

He, however, advised the non-academic and non-technical staff, who for years had a longstanding outcry for salary enhancement, to wait until such a time when the country is able to increase their pay.

Referring to an agreed government position, the President directed Mr Mukasa to conclude the issue of payments to government scientists and university teachers.

The Presidents wants a professor to earn Shs15m per month; senior consultants (medical) Shs17m; university lecturer Shs12.2m; director-science Shs16m; doctor Shs5m and scientist Shs3.5m.

Other undisclosed categories and number of medical workers, government scientists and academicians will also benefit from the pay rise.

By last evening, it was, however, not yet clear exactly when the beneficiaries will start receiving the new salaries.