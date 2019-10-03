Uganda commended for the fight against terrorism by the Iranian delegation

A three-man high-level delegation from Iran has applauded Uganda for her fight against terrorism during a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

The delegation is attending the 42nd Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC, OIC) Executive Meeting in Kampala and is led by H.E. Ardeshir Noorian, Member of Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The role Uganda is playing is very important in fighting the double standards being exerted in fighting for human rights and against terrorism,” said Noorian.

Iran, Noorian added, was happy that Uganda had not yielded to any pressures by taking an independent stand on matters of terrorism.

The delegation advised that the world ought to be cautious in the fight for human rights in order to preserve humanity.

Kadaga in response said that Uganda being a peace-loving country was very disturbed with the instability in Yemen.

“We are concerned about the disturbance in Yemen and how Uganda can help in discussing with the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to see the way forward,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker invited the delegates to visit the Pearl of Africa and enjoy its amiable weather.